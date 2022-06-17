First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Anthem by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,397. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.35 and its 200-day moving average is $469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

