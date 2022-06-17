First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Acquires Shares of 6,280 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

