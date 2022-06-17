First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $1.01 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

