First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $1.36 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $235.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

