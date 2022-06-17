First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $65.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

