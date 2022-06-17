First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in May

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

