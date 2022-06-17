First International Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

ORCL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 728,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

