First International Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,335. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

