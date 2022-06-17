First International Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,150 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,837,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $137.95. 481,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

