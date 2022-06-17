First International Bank & Trust Invests $320,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 251,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,750. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

