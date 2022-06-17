First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 227,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

