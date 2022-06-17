First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

