First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,051,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 498.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 437,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period.

FDEU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 3,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,736. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

