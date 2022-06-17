First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 27,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

