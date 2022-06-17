FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.