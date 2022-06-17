FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 163,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

