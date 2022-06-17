Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLGZY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

