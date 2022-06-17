Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

