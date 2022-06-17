Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 42,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

