Frax Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $21.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00297682 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,461,590,176 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.