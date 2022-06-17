Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

