Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

