Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $468.15 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.43. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

