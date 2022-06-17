Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $592.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.