Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

