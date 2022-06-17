FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 19,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 24,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

