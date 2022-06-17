Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,892 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 290,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

