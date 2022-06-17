Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 662 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $64.77. 9,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,122. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

