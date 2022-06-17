Fundamenta Market Cap Reaches $48,795.84 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $48,795.84 and approximately $327.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00290651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.02379149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00091652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,491,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,818 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

