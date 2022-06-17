G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.