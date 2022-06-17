G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GMVD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 21,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

