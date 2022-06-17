GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

