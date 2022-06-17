Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

