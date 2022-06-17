Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,799 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.53 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

