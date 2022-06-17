Garde Capital Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $815.74 and its 200 day moving average is $913.78. The stock has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.34 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.