Gary L. Gottlieb Sells 12,748 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 748,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agiliti (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
