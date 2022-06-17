GB Group plc (LON:GBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.81 Per Share

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GBG opened at GBX 434.48 ($5.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 604.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 405.40 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($11.85).

In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,142.01).

GBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

