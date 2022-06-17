GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.28 ($35.71) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($34.74) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

