GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Barclays set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.28 ($35.71) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($34.74) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.