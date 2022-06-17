Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 280 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 435.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNGBY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of GNGBY opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.