GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GIGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

GigaMedia ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

