Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 417,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

