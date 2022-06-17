Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. The company has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

