Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

