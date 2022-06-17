Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $96.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

