Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

