Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.20%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
