Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 3,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

