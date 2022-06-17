Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $4,710,382 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.