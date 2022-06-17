Goldcoin Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $586,898.17 and $702.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00224403 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005669 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

