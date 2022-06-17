Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

