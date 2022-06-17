Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

